Putin, Lukashenko discuss bilateral relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Friday held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral relations and the timetable of future contacts, the Kremlin’s press-service said, TASS reports.

"Some crucial aspects of bilateral relations were touched upon in the context of agreements achieved at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in Minsk on June 19, 2018. The timetable of future contacts was discussed," the report says.

After a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State on June 19 Putin and Lukashenko signed a joint statement to reaffirm the determination to enhance and expand strategic partnership between Russia and Belarus.

