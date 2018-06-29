Putin, Lukashenko discuss bilateral relations

29 June 2018 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Friday held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral relations and the timetable of future contacts, the Kremlin’s press-service said, TASS reports.

"Some crucial aspects of bilateral relations were touched upon in the context of agreements achieved at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in Minsk on June 19, 2018. The timetable of future contacts was discussed," the report says.

After a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State on June 19 Putin and Lukashenko signed a joint statement to reaffirm the determination to enhance and expand strategic partnership between Russia and Belarus.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Preparations for Putin-Trump summit underway — Kremlin
Russia 15:33
Trump hopes his meeting with Putin will improve peace and security around the world
US 10:48
Oil dips as trade disputes threaten growth, but crude market remains tight
Oil&Gas 09:34
Russia concerned by future of Iran nuclear deal, says ambassador to US `
Russia 06:25
Russian senator comments on Putin-Trump summit in July
Russia 02:45
Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki on July 16: Kremlin
Russia 28 June 22:32
Turkmenistan's trade and services fair wrapping up
Economy news 28 June 20:24
Russia wishes possible meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to have effective results
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 18:56
Zakharova: Resolution of Karabakh conflict - one of most pressing topics for Russia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 17:59
Russia says to contribute to Azerbaijan’s effective chairmanship in BSEC
Politics 28 June 17:47
Kazakhstan intends to make changes to agreement with Russia on gasoline exports
Oil&Gas 28 June 16:54
Putin says Russia has withdrawn 1,140 military personnel and 13 warplanes from Syria
Russia 28 June 15:27
Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki
Russia 28 June 15:22
Turkmenistan needs Azerbaijan, Turkey to get its gas to Europe - expert
Oil&Gas 28 June 15:05
Kazakhstan talks ban of gasoline imports from Russia
Oil&Gas 28 June 11:26
Tokyo supports idea of Russia-US dialogue
Other News 28 June 10:52
Pompeo: Trump believes Russia participating in geostrategic meetings inevitable
US 28 June 00:55
Trump says will meet Putin around time of his trip to Europe
US 27 June 23:15