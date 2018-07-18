Russia invites UN high commissioner for refugees to meeting on Syria

18 July 2018 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Russia has sent an invitation to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi to take part in a meeting on Syria in the Astana format due in Russia’s Sochi on July 30-31, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"In preparations for a next meeting in the Astana format, convened in Sochi on July 30-31, we pay special attention to the refugee issue. We have sent an invitation to the UN high commissioner for refugees to take part in this meeting," the diplomat said.

"Along with that, Russian military on the ground are making active efforts to render humanitarian aid to the Syrian population, including internally displaced persons, heading to the areas liberated from terrorists, as well as clearing the settlements of explosive objects," she said.

"Return to a normal economic activity in Syria is of priority importance for a successful settlement of the problem of Syrian refugees," Zakharova said.

