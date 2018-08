A possible meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is being complicated by “difficulties with matching their schedules”, Reuters with reference to the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Wednesday it was trying to set up a meeting between Lavrov and Pompeo in Singapore on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting this week.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news