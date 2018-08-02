Lavrov meets Turkish counterpart

2 August 2018 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

Trend:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the ASEAN events in Singapore, RIA Novosti reported citing the Russian delegation.

"The minister is holding a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu," the source said.

Earlier on Aug. 1, Lavrov held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as well as the ministers of South Korea, Laos, Singapore and Cambodia.

Lavrov is taking part in the ASEAN ministerial events, including the 8th meeting of foreign ministers of the countries participating in the East Asian Summit and the 25th ASEAN Regional Forum on Security.

ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental organization that unites 10 countries of Southeast Asia. Russia has been developing dialogue cooperation with ASEAN since the 1990s, participating in the summits of the organization.

