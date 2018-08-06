Rosneft buy-back program for $2 bln to continue until end of 2020

6 August 2018 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

The Board of Directors of Russial oil major Rosneft, in accordance with the strategic initiatives announced by the company on April 25, 2018, approved the parameters and the launch of the acquisition program of shares on the open market, including global depositary receipts certifying the rights to such shares, for a maximum of up to $2 bln, the company said on Monday, TASS reports.

The program will be implemented from the date of approval by the Board of Directors until December 31, 2020, inclusive.

