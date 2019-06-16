Car accident leaves 8 people dead in Russia’s Voronezh region

16 June 2019 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Eight people were killed and one more injured in a serious car accident, involving a minibus, in the Russian Voronezh Region, the regional department of the Russian Interior Ministry said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The accident occurred at 8:26 p.m. local time on Saturday on the Voronezh-Luhansk highway, with the minibus having collided with a Ford Focus car.

“The death toll reached eight people,” the department’s spokeswoman, Natalia Kulikova said.

According to earlier remarks of the department, the accident also left a 10-year-old girl injured.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump refutes media reports about increased number of US cyberattacks on Russia
US 07:30
Volume of money transfers to Georgia increases
Finance 15 June 12:48
Putin, Rakhmon discuss prospects for Russia-Tajikistan strategic partnership
Russia 15 June 04:55
Azerbaijan, Russia sign protocol on sharing water resources of Samur River (PHOTO)
Society 14 June 18:31
Russia seeks to cooperate with Iran in areas of artificial intelligence and smart city
Business 14 June 16:50
Russia most popular country among Turkish citizens looking for job
Economy 14 June 15:38
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:30
Libyan eastern air force attacks military store in Tripoli, kills 9
Other News 09:19
Trump refutes media reports about increased number of US cyberattacks on Russia
US 07:30
Bank deposits keep increasing in Azerbaijani regions
Economy 07:00
Tens of thousands expected to rally to demand Hong Kong leader steps down
China 06:20
Iran Foreign Ministry summons UK envoy
Iran 05:28
7-magnitude quake struck Kermadec Islands, northeast of New Zealand
World 04:41
India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. goods from Sunday
Other News 03:36
Saudi crown prince says does not want regional war
Arab World 02:40