Members of the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have approved the resolution drafted by a monitoring committee, which confirms the full powers of the Russian delegation within the organization, Trend reports citing TASS.

On the outcomes of the vote, 116 MPs are in favor of the resolution, 62 delegates are against it, while 15 MPs have abstained from voting.

