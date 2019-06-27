2 pilots killed, 7 people injured in airplane emergency landing in Russia

27 June 2019 08:23 (UTC+04:00)

Two people have been killed and seven injured in an emergency landing of an An-24 airplane in the city of Nizhneangarsk, Buryatia, Russia, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The head of Buryatia is monitoring the situation involving the aviation accident in the Nizhneangarsk airport. A passenger plane conducted an emergency landing there. As a result of it, two pilots died. The passengers are alive. Forty-two adults and one minor child have been rescued. Seven people have been wounded," Alexey Fishev, the press secretary of the regional head, told reporters.

The press secretary said the aircraft took off from the Nizhneangarsk to Ulan-Ude in the early hours of Thursday, soon after which one of its engines failed. The crew decided to return to the airport.

"According to the preliminary information, during the landing, the plane went 100 meters [328 feet] beyond the runway and collided with a purification facility. The plane took fire," Fishev pointed out, adding that firefighters were working on the site.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
TBC Bank in Georgia talks on tourist inflow
Tourism 09:16
Trump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka: White House
US 06:23
Putin appoints Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov Acting Head of Ingushetia
Russia 00:52
PACE approves resolution on restoring full powers of Russian delegation
Russia 26 June 23:25
Russia exploring possibility of supplying helicopters to Turkmenistan
Economy 26 June 13:22
Azerbaijan continues to develop military-technical co-op with Russia
Society 26 June 09:25
Latest
Azerbaijan's Absheron Police opens tender for repair of boiler room, generators
Tenders 09:45
Turkish, Greek defense ministers mull regional issues
Turkey 09:42
Azerbaijan's Labor Ministry to purchase construction, overhaul services via tender
Tenders 09:30
Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund opens tender to buy machinery, equipment
Tenders 09:27
Azerbaijani state communications operator to buy cables via tender
Tenders 09:27
Iran to increase imports at special economic zones
Business 09:25
South Koreans get 5G service in 'scariest place' on North Korea border
Other News 09:22
TBC Bank in Georgia talks on tourist inflow
Tourism 09:16
Public–private partnership projects increase in Kazakhstan
Economy 09:06