Putin, Trump hold brief conversation in Osaka

28 June 2019 08:48 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, had a brief "on-the-go" exchange before participating in a family photo shoot ahead of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka, beginning later on Friday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Putin also exchanged several words with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud ahead of the photo shoot.

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the summit at 02:00 p.m. local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday. Earlier, US President said that he is looking forward to meeting with his Russian counterpart.

