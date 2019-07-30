Lavrov, UN General Assembly president discuss Security Council reform

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of the 73rd Session of the General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa met on Monday to discuss reform of the UN Security Council and climate change, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report, Trend reports citing TASS.

"They discussed most pressing issues that the session reviews, including reform of the UN Security Council, ways to boost the activity of the General Assembly, putting into practice the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and climate change," the ministry said.

"The sides confirmed commitment to strengthening multi-polar world order on the basis of the UN Charter and the central role of the international organization in global affairs," it went on to say.

Lavrov gave high marks to Maria Fernanda Espinosa’s presidency, thanking her for the efforts taken during the session.

