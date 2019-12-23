Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss humanitarian aid to Syria, situation in Libya

23 December 2019 23:51 (UTC+04:00)

Issues of humanitarian assistance to Syria and efforts towards stabilization of the situation in Libya were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The two top diplomats discussed the process of peace settlement in Syria, including problems of humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population, and prospects for cooperation between the two countries to promote stabilization of the situation in Syria," the ministry said, adding that the telephone call was initiated by the Turkish side.

According to earlier reports, a delegation comprised of a deputy foreign minister, a deputy national defense minister, intelligence and national security officers is visiting the Russian capital city to discuss the situation in Syria’s Idlib and in Libya.

