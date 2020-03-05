Talks with Erdogan were difficult but ended positively, says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Syria as difficult but noted that they had yielded positive results, Trend reports citing TASS.
"I want to thank Mr. President for coming to Moscow today to reaffirm the level of our relations. I want to thank all Turkish counterparts for the hard, difficult but constructive work, which I believe has yielded positive results," he told reporters after the meeting in the Kremlin.
