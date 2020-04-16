Seven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow

Seven more coronavirus patients suffering from concurrent diseases have died in Moscow, one of them had a severe form of the disease, Moscow’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Seven coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow. The patients were aged from 36 to 86. The 36-year-old patient had a severe form of the disease. He had viral bronchial pneumonia with confluent foci and total lung affection," the center said.

The death toll from coronavirus-induced diseases in Moscow amounts to 113.

According to the center, most of these patients had concurrent diseases, including hyprtonia, diabetes, cardiosclerosis, and cancer.