Moscow coronavirus death toll rises by 73 to 1,867

Another 73 patients with COVID-19 have died in Moscow, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In Moscow, 73 patients have died, who had a confirmed pneumonia diagnosis and a positive test for the coronavirus infection," the crisis center said.

A total of 1,867 people with a confirmed coronavirus infection have died in the capital.

According to the latest data, a total of 155,219 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Moscow, with 40,682 recoveries.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,101,500 people have been infected worldwide and more than 329,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 317,554 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 92,681 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,099 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.