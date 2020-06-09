Moscow reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since April 16

Russia 9 June 2020 14:09 (UTC+04:00)
Moscow reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since April 16

Moscow identified 1,572 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, this is the lowest number since April 16, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The daily increase rate dropped to 0.8% in Russia’s capital. Yesterday, 2,001 new infections were identified in Moscow.

Overall, Moscow has 198,590 cases of the virus.

In the past 24 hours, 5,390 coronavirus patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from medical facilities, outnumbering new infections by 3.4 times. Overall, 109,737 people recovered in Moscow, 55% of all identified infections.

Moreover, 59 people died in Russia’s capital over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,029.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
U.S. sanctions imposed on Iranian shipping network over proliferation take effect
U.S. sanctions imposed on Iranian shipping network over proliferation take effect
Mousavi: Iran ready to exchange other prisoners
Mousavi: Iran ready to exchange other prisoners
US clamps down on waivers tied to Iran's nuclear cooperation
US clamps down on waivers tied to Iran's nuclear cooperation
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran discloses export volume through Astara railway terminal Business 15:16
Georgian experts expect lari to continue to rise in price Finance 15:14
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry announces oil production volumes for May 2020 Oil&Gas 15:12
Turkmen company starts manufacturing polypropylene floating yarn Business 15:12
SOCAR Ukraine to open new facilities by end-2020 Oil&Gas 15:06
Azerbaijani ministry discloses number of taxpayers appealing for financial support Finance 14:47
Iran reports 74 coronavirus-related deaths Society 14:44
Azerbaijani Health Ministry receives 50,000 test kits for diagnosing COVID-19 Society 14:43
Iran reveals foreign investment in its Markazi Province Business 14:29
WB: Georgia's economy to shrink in 2020 Business 14:13
Moscow reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since April 16 Russia 14:09
Charge d'Affaires of Spanish embassy in Azerbaijan meets with reps of Azerbaijan-Spain Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations (PHOTO) Politics 14:07
AccessBank Azerbaijan Supervisory Board member set up Development Bank of Austria and managed it for 10 years Economy 14:00
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna further decreases its share in Kazatomprom Business 13:55
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 13:50
WB expects economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2021 Finance 13:49
OPEC+ may face difficulties in reaching consensus when worst of crisis is over Oil&Gas 13:45
Permanent Representative of IGC TRACECA in Azerbaijan dies Economy 13:42
Uzbekistan Railways completes construction of Afrosiab, Kipchak stations Transport 13:34
Uzbek-Korean JV buys personal protective equipment via tender Tenders 13:31
Kazakhstan’s KazAzot makes addendum to hydrocarbon production contract Business 13:29
Iran's meat production surpassed import from Russia Business 13:29
UK retailers report smaller drop in annual sales in May Europe 13:26
Geostat: Largest share of FDI registered in Georgia's financial sector Business 13:22
Iran resumes export of fishery products to EU Business 13:20
Indonesia reports 1,043 new coronavirus infections, biggest daily rise Other News 13:20
UK COVID-19 death toll nears 52,000 Europe 13:19
Global diesel market to remain oversupplied deep into next decade Oil&Gas 13:18
Experts of Trend News Agency, Baku Network to attend int'l conference on COVID-19 Politics 13:15
New Istanbul Airport reveals data on passenger traffic from January through May 2020 Turkey 13:11
Iran compensating for its decline in exports to Iraq Business 12:59
Kazakhstan Ziraat Bank's credit profile suffering from vulnerable loan quality Business 12:59
Steel plants to be commissioned in Iran Business 12:55
Cryptocurrency investment in Iran expected to grow Business 12:48
A quarter of German companies needed liquidity aid in May Europe 12:31
Business activity of Uzbekistan increases - CERR report Business 12:29
Greece, Italy to sign deal on maritime zones Europe 12:28
Subsidies paid to farmers grow in Azerbaijan Business 12:21
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender for vehicle repair Tenders 12:19
Turkmenistan’s company launches new hygiene products Business 12:18
New Finland finance minister urges EU-wide coordination of recovery steps Europe 12:15
Turkish cement supplies to France down Turkey 12:14
Iran's exports to Iraq picking up pace, following border closure Business 12:13
Turkey-Iran trade turnover heavily down in April Turkey 12:10
Uzbekistan increases exports of fruits & vegetables to Russia Business 12:07
Iran increases production from Khangiran gas field Oil&Gas 12:03
France unveils 15 billion euros support plan for aerospace industry Europe 12:02
Distant Azerbaijani regions to apply new technologies on alternative energy supply Oil&Gas 11:50
Uzbekistan aims to expand regional pomegranate cultivation Business 11:43
Azerbaijani oil prices change Oil&Gas 11:42
Uzbekistan may reach free trade agreement with Singapore Business 11:41
Vietnam plans to resume flights to some virus-free countries Other News 11:39
Turkmenistan’s Kompozitenergo increasing fiberglass fitting production Business 11:39
UK tourism group says government plans travel corridors from June 29 Europe 11:34
Iran discloses local car production details Business 11:23
Australian state lets sports fans back in stadiums as COVID-19 cases slow Other News 11:21
Weekly review of Georgian capital market Finance 11:21
Azerbaijani MP: Puppet head of so-called '"regime" in Karabakh knows judgement day is near Commentary 11:09
Iran's Astara governor talks Astarachay bridge construction Business 11:07
Coronavirus cases up in Georgia Georgia 11:03
Turkmenistan to auction off state facilities Finance 10:59
German exports collapse in April as coronavirus hits Europe 10:51
El Al extends passenger flight suspensions until June 30 Israel 10:48
UAE-based renewable energy company to build wind power plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:43
Some countries to resume air traffic with Azerbaijan next month Society 10:41
World Bank updates economic forecast for Uzbekistan Finance 10:28
Iran reveals export volume for Chahar-Mahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 10:18
Italian company may establish black caviar production in Uzbekistan Business 10:15
Uzbekistan confirms 96 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:03
Gold price rises in Azerbaijan on June 9 Finance 10:01
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 9 Finance 10:01
Iranian currency rates for June 9 Finance 10:01
Iran talks road, railway operation with Turkmenistan Transport 09:58
Indonesia says quake hits south of Buru island, no tsunami risk Other News 09:56
Goldman Sachs expects oil rally to run out of steam soon Oil&Gas 09:55
Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE to compete with Iran in dates production Business 09:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:50
Turkey to open tender on gas pipeline construction in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Oil&Gas 09:47
Kazakhstan eyes flights restoration with Turkey Transport 09:32
CISCO talks about pilot project on basis of Baku International Bus Terminal ICT 09:27
Hong Kong leader says city cannot tolerate any more 'chaos' Other News 08:47
Federal Ministry: Germany seeks to further expand its relations with Azerbaijan Business 08:41
Cathay Pacific, major shareholders Swire and Air China halt trading in Hong Kong Finance 08:05
Oil prices rise on optimism easing of lockdowns to spur fuel demand Oil&Gas 07:21
U.S. sanctions imposed on Iranian shipping network over proliferation take effect US 06:45
Japan wants manufacturing back from China, but breaking up supply chains is hard to do Business 05:57
Argentina moves to take over bankrupt soy crusher Vicentin Finance 05:03
Czech gov't increases 2020 budget gap Europe 04:25
Tunisian president decides to lift curfew across Tunisia Other News 03:46
Rocket hits perimeter of Iraq's Baghdad airport Arab World 03:07
Public viewing for George Floyd held in Houston, U.S. US 02:28
Number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow exceeds 3,000 Russia 01:47
U.S. Navy test shows 60 percent of carrier crew have coronavirus antibodies US 00:58
Venezuela says flight arrives from Iran carrying COVID-19 aid Iran 00:13
Democrat Biden opposes push to defund police, campaign says US 8 June 23:24
Volkswagen replaces Herbert Diess as CEO of the VW brand Business 8 June 22:35
AIIB may co-fund COVID-19 response, expenditure support program in Kazakhstan Business 8 June 21:46
OPEC+ will have to remain very vigilant until end-2020, in 2021 Oil&Gas 8 June 21:06
Iran to fine any FX currency trade outside Sana, NIMA systems Business 8 June 20:55
Presentation of Azerbaijani wine held in China via video conference (PHOTO) Business 8 June 20:43
All news