Moscow reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since April 16
Moscow identified 1,572 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, this is the lowest number since April 16, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The daily increase rate dropped to 0.8% in Russia’s capital. Yesterday, 2,001 new infections were identified in Moscow.
Overall, Moscow has 198,590 cases of the virus.
In the past 24 hours, 5,390 coronavirus patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from medical facilities, outnumbering new infections by 3.4 times. Overall, 109,737 people recovered in Moscow, 55% of all identified infections.
Moreover, 59 people died in Russia’s capital over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,029.
