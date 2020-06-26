Putin confirms his invitation to Macron to visit Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed an invitation to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to pay a full-format visit to Russia, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I would like to confirm once again my invitation to the French president, to you, my dear friend, to pay a full-format visit to Russia," Putin said during online talks.

The French leader thanked his Russian counterpart for the invitation ad said he "would like to take this opportunity." "If the epidemic situation is favorable, I would like to avail myself your invitation and come to Russia on an official visit at the end of this summer," Macron said.

He said he wanted to come to Russia at Putin’s invitation to celebrate Victory Day but had to cancel these plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Putin, in turn, said he would be glad to see Macron in Russia. "I would be glad to see you. You are welcome," he added.