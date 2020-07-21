Russian, Iranian FMs to discuss nuclear deal in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif are expected to meet Tuesday in Moscow, a Russian diplomat said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The main topic is the Iran nuclear deal, in addition to bilateral relations as well as the situation in Syria, Zamir Kabulov, director of the Second Asian Department of the Foreign Ministry, was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti news agency.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani discussed the Iran nuclear deal and Syria in a telephone conversation.