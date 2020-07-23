Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 14 to 4,364

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus has risen by 14 to 4,364 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Fourteen patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.