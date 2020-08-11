Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 900,000
Russian registered 4,945 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing its national case tally to 897,599, the fourth largest in the world, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The official death toll rose to 15,131 after authorities said in their daily coronavirus report that 130 people had died in the previous 24 hours.
Latest
LafargeHolcim and IBM join forces to further develop ORIS – the first digital materials platform for sustainable road solutions