Russia reports 4,828 new coronavirus cases

Russia reported 4,828 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its nationwide tally to 937,321, the fourth largest in the world, Trend reports with reference to Reuters. Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 117 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing its official death toll to 15,989. 