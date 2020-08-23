Moscow reports 11 novel coronavirus deaths in past day

A total of 11 people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"11 patients diagnosed with pneumonia, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the crisis center said.

The overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,731.

As of August 22, more than 256,500 novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow, over 203,800 of them have already recovered.

