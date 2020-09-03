Russia resumes international air service with Egypt, Emirates, Maldives

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a directive to resume international air service with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and the Maldives on a mutual basis, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Egypt (Cairo), three flights a week; the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), two flights a week; the Republic of Maldives (Velana airport), two flights a week," the statement said.

It is noted that the decision was proposed by the anti-coronavirus crisis center based on the criteria voiced earlier (40 new cases of the coronavirus infection per 100,000 of population during 14 days, no more than 1% of daily growth of the new cases over 14 days and the coronavirus spread coefficient not higher than one over a week).

Regular air service between Russia and other countries was interrupted at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. After that only the so-called repatriation flights were performed. Since August 1, it was allowed to resume flights to Great Britain, Tanzania, and Turkey. Since August 15, air service was restored between Russia and Switzerland.