Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Eleven more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities nearing 4,880, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Eleven coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,878.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly improved. By today, Moscow has reported more than 265,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. More than 219,000 patients have recovered. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in the capital city.

To date, 1,015,105 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 832,747 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,649 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.