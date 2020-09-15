Russia's COVID-19 cases grow by 5,529 in 24 hours
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 5,529 in the past 24 hours, this is the maximum number since July 27, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate has not exceeded 0.5% for a month, while the total number of infected people has reached 1,073,849.
The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Nenets autonomous district (0%), the Smolensk region (0.1%), the Moscow region, Karelia and Chechnya (0.2% each).
Another 206 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 165 in the Rostov region, 151 in the Moscow region, 139 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 134 in the Stavropol region.
A total of 170,759 people currently continue treatment in Russia.