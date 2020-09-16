Moscow confirms record high of COVID-19 cases since June 29

Another 750 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Moscow, which is the highest number since June 29, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The daily growth rate in the capital stands at 0.3%. Moscow reported 730 COVID-19 cases the day before.

So far, 273,273 people in Moscow have contracted the disease. Another 1,223 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. A total of 232,706 people have recovered by now. Ten coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 5,016.