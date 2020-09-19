Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Eleven more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 5,040 the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Eleven coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 5,044.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious among other Russian regions, has significantly improved. By today, Moscow has reported more than 274,800 confirmed coronavirus cases. More than 235,100 patients have recovered.

To date, 1,091,186 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 901,207 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 19,195 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.