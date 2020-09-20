Russia's COVID-19 cases up 6,148 to 1,103,399

Russia has registered 6,148 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,103,399, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 79 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 19,418, it said.

Moscow reported 860 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 276,493, the center said.

According to the statement, 909,357 patients have recovered so far, including 2,895 over the past day.