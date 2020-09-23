Russia records over 6,400 new coronavirus cases

Russia’s confirmed coronavirus cases grew by 6,431 in the past day, a record high since July 13, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, in the past five days the daily growth rate did not exceed 0.6%. Russia has registered a total of 1,122,241 coronavirus cases.

The lowest growth rates were recorded in the Chechen Republic (0.2%), in Moscow, the Smolensk Region, the Tula Region, Tatarstan, the Chuvash Republic (0.3%), the Pskov, Irkutsk, Bryansk, Sverdlovsk, Vladimir Regions and the Republic of Bashkortostan (0.4%).

Some 970 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow, 208 in St. Petersburg, 183 in the Rostov Region, 152 in the Voronezh Region and 147 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Currently, some 178,743 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.