Putin congratulates Tajikistan’s Rahmon on victory in presidential election

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on a convincing victory in the presidential election, the Kremlin’s press service informed on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of his convincing victory in the presidential election," the Kremlin stated.

Putin said in his address that the outcomes of the vote had fully confirmed Rahmon’s political authority and the national support of his policy aimed to ensure Tajikistan’s social-economic development and strengthen its international position.

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow values the relations of strategic partnership and alliance with Tajikistan, reaffirming the commitment to develop bilateral ties.

"I would like to reaffirm the commitment for continuing the close joint work on expanding the entire complex of bilateral ties for the benefit of our friendly nations, in the interest of ensuring peace, security and stability in Central Asia," the Russian leader said in his telegram.

Tajikistan held a presidential election on October 11. According to the preliminary results announced by the Central Election Commission, incumbent head of state Rahmon garnered 90.92% of the vote. The remaining four candidates received less than 8% of the vote all together. The voter turnout reached 85.39%. The final results of the election will be announced within 10 days.