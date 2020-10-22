Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 66
The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 66 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"As many as 66 patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.
The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 6,187 in Moscow.
