Moscow’s coronavirus death toll tops 7,000
Moscow recorded 68 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Another 68 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus have died in Moscow," the statement reads.
The city’s overall coronavirus death toll has reached 7,004.
Moscow has the highest number of cases nationwide. The city has so far recorded 439,355 coronavirus cases and 321,679 recoveries.
