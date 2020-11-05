Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 67

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 67 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Sixty-seven patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 7,071 in Moscow. As of November 4, Moscow recorded over 445,400 COVID-19 cases and about 326,900 recoveries.

According to the latest statistics, over 47.4 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.2 million deaths have been reported.