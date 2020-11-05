Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 67
The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 67 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Sixty-seven patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.
The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 7,071 in Moscow. As of November 4, Moscow recorded over 445,400 COVID-19 cases and about 326,900 recoveries.
According to the latest statistics, over 47.4 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.2 million deaths have been reported.
Latest
Karabakh conflict should be resolved within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - Iranian Ambassador
Sabotage attempt by Armenia against Azerbaijani army in Zangilan direction of front prevented - Ministry of Defense
Azerbaijan not only defeats Armenia, but also neutralizes influence of those who support it - Security Council secretary