Moscow documents 72 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours
Moscow has documented 72 deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"72 patients with confirmed diagnosis "pneumonia" who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Moscow," the center said.
The overall COVID-19 death toll in Moscow has gone up to 7,361.
