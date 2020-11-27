Putin to hold annual press conference via video link on December 17

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual press conference via video link on December 17, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"At noon on November 29, the Russian Presidential Media and Information Department will begin accrediting journalists for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference set to take place on December 17, 2020," the statement reads.

According to the press service, the event will be held via video conference due to the complicated epidemiological situation. The head of state is expected to hold the news conference via video linkup from his Novo-Ogaryovo residence.

"Members of nationwide and foreign media outlets will work in the familiar surroundings of [Moscow’s] World Trade Center," the Kremlin press service noted. Reporters from regional news outlets will have the opportunity to participate in the event without leaving their regions. Special venues will be established in every federal district to communicate with Moscow. The number of participants will be limited in accordance with the requirements set by the federal sanitary watchdog.

Journalists can apply for credentials at the Kremlin’s website (www.kremlin.ru) based on quotas, with one reporter representing a print or online media outlet, one photoreporter and one crew representing a TV broadcaster. Applications are accepted from Russian media outlets registered with the national telecom watchdog and foreign journalists accredited with the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Venues for the event’s participants will be set up in Moscow, Tula, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Stavropol, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Vladivostok. December 2 is the deadline for filing applications. The list of accredited journalists and the venue addresses will be published at www.kremlin.ru on December 11.