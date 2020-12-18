Russia successfully launches rocket with 36 satellites

Russia 18 December 2020 21:03 (UTC+04:00)
Russia successfully launches rocket with 36 satellites

Russia successfully launched its Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket on Friday, delivering 36 satellites from the U.K.-based OneWeb company into space, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rocket blasted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome in the country's Far East at 3:26 p.m. Moscow time (1226 GMT), the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement.

The upper stage, which houses the satellites, separated from the third stage of the rocket normally, it said.

"Today's launch will be marked as the first fully commercial one from the Vostochny cosmodrome," Roscosmos noted.

