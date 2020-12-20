Russia reports highest coronavirus case tally over past two weeks

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 28,948 in the past day, the highest number since December 6, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Since the start of the pandemic the total case tally has reached 2,848,377 or more than 1.9% of citizens. The highest daily caseload in the country was registered two weeks ago when the crisis center reported as many as 29,039 cases.

Moscow confirmed 7,263 new coronavirus cases and since the start of the pandemic the total case tally in the Russian capital reached 735,900. A day earlier, some 6,459 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow. The growth rate reached 1%. At the moment, 157,143 patients are undergoing treatment in the capital, according to the crisis center.