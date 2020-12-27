Russia reports over 28,000 new COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grew by 28,284 in the past day to 3,050,248, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

A day earlier 29,258 coronavirus cases were reported. The growth rate in the past three days did not exceed 1%, according to the crisis center.

The number of the so-called active cases or patients who are currently undergoing treatment increased to 544,641.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 24,390 in the past day to 2,450,829.

Some 80.3% of all those infected in the country have recovered, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by 552 in the past day to 54,778.

A day earlier 567 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered.