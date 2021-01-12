Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Russian-Mongolian border
Seismologists registered a 6.5 magnitude quake on the Russian-Mongolian border on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported, Trend reports citing TASS.
The quake struck at 00:32 Moscow Time at the depth of 10 km. The epicenter was some 277 km to the southwest of Angarsk in Siberia’s Irkutsk Region.
No damage has been reported.
