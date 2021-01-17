Russia reports over 23,500 daily coronavirus cases
Russia’s COVID-19 cases rose by 23,586 in the past day to 3,568,209, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
The average growth rate did not exceed 0.7% in the past two days.
Currently, 542,212 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.
Some 23,440 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Russia were discharged in the past day and the total number of recoveries reached 2,960,431. According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries rose to 83% of all those infected.
Russia confirmed 481 deaths from the coronavirus versus 590 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 65,566. The average mortality rate from the disease remained at 1.84%, according to the crisis center.
