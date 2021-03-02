Russia's Novak preparing for OPEC+ meeting on March 4
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is preparing to take part in an OPEC+ meeting on March 4, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, declining to comment further, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The group meets on Thursday and could discuss allowing as much as 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude back into the market.
