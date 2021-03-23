Russia, U.S. hold space security consultations
Russian-U.S. consultations on space security issues were held via video link on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The participants exchanged views on a wide range of problems related to ensuring the safety of outer space activities, the ministry said in a brief statement.
Both sides expressed interest in continuing the dialogue on this issue, it added, without providing more details.
Latest
Building transport infrastructures can lead to positive economic dev't in South Caucasus - Azerbaijani FM
Increased political, diplomatic pressure on Yerevan will force it to give maps of minefields to Azerbaijan - Russian expert