Putin reaffirms Russia’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in a phone call with the country’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Saad Hariri briefed [Vladimir Putin] on the domestic political situation in Lebanon and efforts to form a new government and overcome the current economic crisis," the statement reads. "Russia reaffirmed its principled position to support Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity," the Kremlin press service added.

"The parties discussed bilateral cooperation with a focus on ways to boost trade and economic relations and enhance ties between the relevant agencies in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including the supply of Russian vaccines," the statement added.

The two leaders also exchanged views on pressing regional issues, expressing willingness to cooperate in the creation of conditions for the safe return of Syrian refugees sheltered in Lebanon to their home country. "The Russian president wished a happy Ramadan to Saad Hariri and all Lebanese Muslims," the Kremlin press service noted.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry approved the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on February 5. Twenty private firms were later granted the right to hold talks with pharmaceutical companies producing coronavirus medications. The first batch of the vaccine was delivered to Beirut from the United Arab Emirates on March 25.