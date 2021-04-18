20 employees of Czech embassy in Moscow declared personae non grata
Twenty employees of thee Czech embassy in Moscow have been declared personae non gratae in response to the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from that country, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"[Czech Ambassador] Vitezslav Pivonka was informed that twenty employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow are declared personae non grata. They are to leave the territory of our country by the end of the day on April 19, 2021," it said.
Latest
Delegation of Azerbaijani parliament takes part in events within session of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's MFA issues appeal on occasion of April 18 - International Day for Monuments and Historic Sites