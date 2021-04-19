Russia records 8,589 new daily COVID-19 cases
Russia has registered 8,589 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,710,690 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.18%.
