Russia’s oil export down 17.2% in Jan-April to 71.6 mln tonnes

Russia’s crude oil exports decreased by 17.2% in January-April 2021 year-on-year to 71.57 mln tonnes, the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In April, crude oil exports fell by 16.4% to 18.64 mln tonnes.

Russia participates in the OPEC+ crude production cuts agreement, due to which supplies to other countries are declining as well.

Oil exports to non-CIS countries went down by 20.5% in four months to 66.65 mln tonnes, and by 16.8% in April to 17.3 mln tonnes. Exports of the Russian oil to CIS states doubled in the reporting period to 4.92 mln tonnes, and dropped by 10.4% in April to 1.32 mln tonnes.

Crude oil transit edged up by 2.6% in January-April to 6.1 mln tonnes, and decreased by 8.9% in April to 1.55 mln tonnes.