Three dead in fire in Moscow hotel
Bodies of three people were found during extinguishing of the fire in a hotel in Moscow’s southeast, a source in emergency services told TASS, Trend reports.
"Bodies of three people were discovered during the extinguishing of the fire," the source said, adding that the fire is currently localized at an area of 100 square meters.
Latest
Training for Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku - very intensive - Coach of Azerbaijani group team
Number of species to be included in Red List of Threatened Species growing in Azerbaijan - Deputy minister