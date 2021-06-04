One million Hungarians got vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V

Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is popular in Hungary as one million citizens were vaccinated with the jab, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The Russian vaccine is enjoying great popularity among Hungarians, one million of our citizens were inoculated with Sputnik V," he told the newspaper.

Szijjarto noted that the use of the Russian shot was an important step in the successful vaccination campaign. "It helped us to become the first European country to reopen," he added, noting that he feels fine after receiving his Sputnik V shot.

Official resources say that Hungary’s population in 2021 stands at 9.730 million people. As of June 3, 5,227,318 people received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine in the country according to the official government resource.

Hungary became the first EU country to receive Sputnik V samples for trials. In February 2021, the Russian jab was authorized for use in Hungary by the national regulator, allowing authorities to use it in the vaccination campaign. Hungary also inoculates people with jabs produced by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.