Number coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 9,145 per day

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 9,145 per day to 5,117,274, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.18%.

The lowest growth rates were recorded per day in the Nenets Autonomous District and Chukotka Autonomous District (0% each), in the Republic of Tyva (0.03%), in the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.04%).

In particular, 857 coronavirus cases were detected per day in St. Petersburg, 775 - in the Moscow region, 163 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 159 - in the Rostov region, 144 - in the Voronezh region.

Currently, 264,761 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of deaths due to complications associated with coronavirus in Russia increased by 399 per day against 377 a day earlier. In total, 123,436 people have died from complications since the beginning of the pandemic.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at the level of 2.41%, the headquarters said.

In particular, 41 deaths were registered per day in St. Petersburg, 15 in the Voronezh region, 14 in the Leningrad region, 13 in the Sverdlovsk region, 12 each in the Samara region and the Krasnodar region.

The number of patients recovered after coronavirus in Russia rose by 8,565 over day to 4,729,077.

The share of discharged patients, according to the headquarters, is approximately 92.4% of the total number of infected.

In particular, 1,103 people recovered in St. Petersburg, 707 in the Moscow region, 303 in Rostov, 155 in Buryatia, and 152 in Bashkiria.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 2,897 per day to 1,195,071.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.24%. A day earlier, 2,817 cases were identified.

During the day, 56 deaths due to coronavirus were registered in Moscow, their total number was 20,408, the headquarters said.

After recovery, 2,180 patients were discharged over the day, for the entire time 1,074,605 recovered. Currently, 100,058 people are continuing treatment in Moscow.