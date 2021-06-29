Effectiveness of Sputnik V vaccine reaches 97.8% in UAE

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated 97.8% effectiveness against COVID-19, and 100% effectiveness against severe cases of the disease in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) informed, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The RDIF announces the data of the UAE Ministry of Health on the use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine during vaccination of the population. According to the data collected among 81,000 persons vaccinated with both doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, the effectiveness of the vaccine has reached 97.8%. The Russian vaccine has demonstrated full (100%) effectiveness against severe cases of the coronavirus," the message says.