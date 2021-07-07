Putin calls cyber crimes, illegal migration common challenges for Europe

The fight against cyber crimes and illegal migration, ensuring environmental security are common tasks for all European countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his video message to the participants of the Conference of Heads of Prosecutor's Offices of European States, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to Putin, observing the norms and requirements of environmental security, the struggle against cyber crimes and countering illegal migration are among the issues, which deserve "the most serious attention."

"For all European countries, these are common challenges, and stability and order in society and sustainable development of our countries and the entire continent largely depend on our ability to respond to them effectively," Putin stated.

Russia’s prosecutors are actively working in all these directions, he noted.